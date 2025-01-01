Follow your bliss with our hybrid strain, Blisscotti. Blisscotti is a cross between Biscotti and Jet Fuel Gelato, emitting a pungent earthy, chemical aroma with a sweet and savory flavor profile. Thanks to its top three terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene and nerolidol, Blisscotti provides a serene, yet creative and mood boosting high — perfect for that post lunch break pick-me-up!

Total Terps: 12.67%

SOC: 80.91%

Total THC: 71.20%

