Blue Dream | 1g | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Blue Dream is a sativa strain with a lineage of Blueberry and Haze. This strain gives off a sweet, berry aroma and offers a relaxing high with a bonus calming, euphoric effect. Blue Dream's top three terpenes are myrcene, alpha-pinene and beta-pinene. Be sure to enjoy after a day on the open road, once you’ve set up camp, at one of California’s iconic national parks. Myrcene, pinene, pinene

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue Dream can be more than 20% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
