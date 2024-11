Blue Mintz is an indica strain that combines the best of Pavé and Azul Runtz. With sweet grape and fruity plum flavors, accented by a refreshing menthol kick, this strain offers a smooth, balanced experience. The high starts with a gentle cerebral tingle, followed by a calming body relaxation that leaves you feeling at ease. Blue Mintz offers a soothing, refreshing, and euphoric effect, making it the perfect choice for evening relaxation. Its unique blend of sweet and spicy flavors creates a mellow and enjoyable experience, unlike any other.



