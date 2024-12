Want to have a fun, carefree day? Then our sativa dominant strain, Caprisun, is the strain for you! Bred by crossing Sunset Sherbet and High C, this strain will immerse your senses in a world of sweet, citrus with skunky undertones. Caprisun offers a carefree experience, inspiring an uplifted state of mind and infusing your spirit with vibrant energy. This strain's unique terpene profile, featuring caryophyllene, limonene and linalool, adds layers of complexity to the experience. Caprisun is your passport to a lighthearted adventure.

SOC: 36.60%

Total THC: 30.36%

Total Terps: 2.25%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more