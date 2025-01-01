Introducing The Element, featuring LIVE+. LIVE+ is a melange of essential elements to create the most enjoyable vaping experience. Using melted diamonds, single sourced live resin extract, and cannabis derived terpenes, LIVE+ offers a full spectrum experience with exceptional flavor and lasting effects. Be in your Element. Find your Element. Enjoy your Element.



Cereal Milk is a charming hybrid strain that is bred by crossing Snowman and Y Life. As its name suggest, this strain has flavors and aromas that echo the essence of sweet, creamy, and fruity delights. This strain puts you in a state of focused tranquility, where calmness and euphoria seamlessly intertwine. Cereal Milk invites you to indulge in a unique and delightful symphony of tastes and effects, reminiscent of a comforting bowl of your favorite morning cereal.

SOC: 82.90%

Total THC: 82.53%

