Chem 91 | Badder | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Chem 91 has arrived to bring back some classic terps to your palate! This racy sativa concentrate features herbal, spicy characteristics that form the foundation for countless modern genetics. Originating from Thai Landrace seeds, Chem 91 is responsible for the uplifting side of OG Kush and contributes to the parentage of the beloved Sour Diesel. Experience Chem 91's exemplary top-shelf standard and discover what this unique flavor is all about!

Chem 91, also known as "Chem #91," "Chemdog 91," and "Chemdawg 91," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Much like many other members of the Chemdog line, the origins of Chem #91 are shrouded in mystery. Rumor has it that the lineage was first cultivated by the illustrious East Coast breeder who also goes by the name of Chemdog, and some speculate it descends from a Thai landrace strain. Chem #91 is thought to be an offshoot of the original Chemdog strain, and the numerical addition of “91” is believed to reference the year the strain first came into existence. Some growers believe Chem 91 to be a cross between Chemdog and Skunk, which may explain its particularly pungent aroma. In true family spirit, this hybrid has a very strong diesel smell with a piney-lemon aftertaste. Most Chem 91 crops tend to lean sativa, though you may find indica variants on some dispensary and retail shelves. Consumers should expect a cerebral buzz from this strain.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
