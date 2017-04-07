Chem 91 has arrived to bring back some classic terps to your palate! This racy sativa concentrate features herbal, spicy characteristics that form the foundation for countless modern genetics. Originating from Thai Landrace seeds, Chem 91 is responsible for the uplifting side of OG Kush and contributes to the parentage of the beloved Sour Diesel. Experience Chem 91's exemplary top-shelf standard and discover what this unique flavor is all about!



