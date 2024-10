Cherry Gas is an indulgent indica strain born from the perfect fusion of Cherry Pie and Jet Fuel Gelato. With its rich, sweet cherry flavor balanced by gassy undertones, every hit is a smooth, mouthwatering experience. As the effects settle in, expect a deep body relaxation that melts away tension while gently easing your mind into a blissful haze. The euphoric high is perfect for unwinding, leaving you calm, carefree, and ready to drift into your thoughts. Thanks to its dominant terpenes, myrcene and caryophyllene, Cherry Gas is ideal for evening sessions, whether you’re looking to sink into restful sleep or simply enjoy a cozy, couch-locked vibe.



