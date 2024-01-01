COTC OG is an OG Kush Phenotype. This indica strain offers a sweet and earthy aroma with piney undertones and a spicy taste. COTC OG has an epic terpene profile consisting of caryophyllene, limonene and humulene, which can help with pain relief, anxiety, stress relief, and focus. This is a great strain to lighten your spirits and set you up for a night of carefree relaxation.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.