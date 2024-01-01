COTC OG is an OG Kush Phenotype. This indica strain offers a sweet and earthy aroma with piney undertones and a spicy taste. COTC OG has an epic terpene profile consisting of caryophyllene, limonene and humulene, which can help with pain relief, anxiety, stress relief, and focus. This is a great strain to lighten your spirits and set you up for a night of carefree relaxation.

