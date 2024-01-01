COTC OG x Gary Payton | Diamond Barrel | 1.4g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
THC —CBD —

About this product

Gary Payton will leave you floored without a serious case of couch lock. Emitting a lot of similar characteristics to OG Kush with its tight lime green bud structure, the buzz here is more balanced and enjoyable during the daytime for creative sessions or kickbacks. Pair this with some COTC OG for an even heavier dose of indica funk inside these expertly rolled, diamond infused mini blunts!

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
