COTC OG flower infused with Permanent Kush Diamonds are delicately crafted into two half gram prerolls. These indica infused prerolls will envelop your body and mind in relaxation, setting the stage for a blissfully carefree night.This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls -a truly refined smoking experience.



Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

