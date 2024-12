Step into the mysterious realm of Crop Circles, an indica dominant strain that emerges from the pairing of GMO and Wifi. A gassy overtone is the first to greet your senses, as you delve deeper, earthy undertones emerge, completed by a touch of pine. Crop Circles offers a deeply relaxing and soothing experience that is perfect for evenings and nighttime, thanks to its top three terpenes of caryophyllene, cineole and humulene. Crop Circles is your portal to relaxation, serene rest and rejuvenation.

Total Terps: 2.10%

SOC: 36.01%

Total THC: 30.16%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more