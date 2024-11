Double Up #3 is bound to be your new go-to indica! This striking strain emerges from the exceptional blend of Mellowz #8 and Gastro Pop #5, resulting in an aromatic profile that’s as unique as it is inviting. Sweet notes lead the way, with bright hints of citrus, subtle spice, and a touch of earthy herbs weaving through each inhale. While it might sound unconventional, these flavors harmonize seamlessly, delivering a one-of-a-kind sensory journey, thanks to its standout terpenes, Myrcene and Linalool. Ideal for social gatherings, Double Up #3 keeps you talkative, blissfully uplifted, and pleasantly relaxed—just enough to spark a hearty appetite!



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

read more