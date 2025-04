Where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, our sativa strain, Dragon Spritz, creates an enchanting atmosphere that mirrors the essence of a mythical garden. Bred from the lineage of Runtz crossed with Grape Pie and MAC, this strain fills the air with a sweet, fruity, and floral aroma. This strain promises a spritely, happy, and blissful high, thanks to its top three terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool. Dragon Spritz is here to elevate your experience to magical heights!

SOC: 34.61%

Total THC: 30.19%

Total Terps: 1.98%

