Fruit flavors collide with the Dragon Spritz flower in these preroll packs. Citrus terps and stimulation ahead with these sativa treats, rolled into two perfect half grams for sharing or enjoying throughout the day. Grape Pie and Mac provide a potent hybrid effect, making this an excellent smoke for after work or during a lunch break with a friend!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.