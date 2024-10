Galactic Warheads is a strain that’s bound to become your new obsession. Born from the potent cross of Colombian Cookies and Amnesia Haze, it delivers a sensory experience that’s as intense as your favorite sour candy. Bursting with tangy citrus and earthy undertones, its aroma alone will keep you coming back for more. The high hits hard, fueled by its dominant terpene, limonene, lifting your spirits and filling you with an outgoing energy perfect for social settings. Expect to feel chatty, euphoric, and deeply relaxed all at once, with a touch of haziness to keep the vibes playful. Galactic Warheads will leave you feeling elevated, craving connection, and savoring the moment.



