Gary wasn't nicknamed "The Glove" for no reason, this all encompassing hybrid will leave you floored without a serious case of couch lock. Emitting a lot of similar characteristics to OG Kush with its tight lime green bud structure, the buzz here is more balanced and enjoyable during the daytime for creative sessions or kickbacks. Cultivated to perfection per COTC standards..expect fire smoke from every jar of Gary Payton!

Show more