Gary Payton | 1g | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Gary wasn't nicknamed "The Glove" for no reason, this all encompassing hybrid will leave you floored without a serious case of couch lock. Emitting a lot of similar characteristics to OG Kush with its tight lime green bud structure, the buzz here is more balanced and enjoyable during the daytime for creative sessions or kickbacks. Cultivated to perfection per COTC standards..expect fire smoke from every jar of Gary Payton!

About this strain

A collab between Cookies and Kenny Dumetz of Powerzzzup Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Powerzzzup Genetics and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience. Gary Payton has won multiple cannabis cup awards, including 1st place in the 2022 Errl Cup in Arizona in hash form and 2nd in 2022’s The Emerald Cup; strains made from Gary Payton have also garnered wins in Oklahoma and Oregon.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
