Gary Payton delivers a powerful, all-encompassing experience without serious case of couch lock. These Sativa prerolls offer a balanced, uplifting buzz perfect for daytime creativity or relaxed socializing. Meticulously cultivated to COTC's high standards, every preroll promises exceptional quality and a superior smoking experience. Enjoy the best with Gary Payton! 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.