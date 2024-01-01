Gas Face | 14g | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Gas Face is a powerhouse hybrid strain crafted from the remarkable pairing of Face Mints and a Biscotti Sherbet back cross. True to its name, this strain greets you with a pungent, gassy aroma intertwined with earthy undertones that hit hard from the first whiff. Its dominant terpene, Limonene, works wonders in boosting your mood, leaving you grinning ear to ear. Perfect for sparking lively conversations or simply unwinding with friends, Gas Face delivers an elevated experience that's both social and chill, making it the ultimate choice for kicking back and enjoying good company!

100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

About this strain

Gas Face is a stinging, very high THC weed strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics. It's a hybrid combining Face Mints with a Biscotti x Sherbet backcross. Gas Face cannabis will check all the boxes—it's glistening, stanky, and dense, with a thick, strong smoke. Medical marijuana patients report Gas Face helping ease depression, stress, and anxiety, and consumers enjoy Gas Face weed for its creative, relaxing, and uplifting effects.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
