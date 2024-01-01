Gas Face is a powerhouse hybrid strain crafted from the remarkable pairing of Face Mints and a Biscotti Sherbet back cross. True to its name, this strain greets you with a pungent, gassy aroma intertwined with earthy undertones that hit hard from the first whiff. Its dominant terpene, Limonene, works wonders in boosting your mood, leaving you grinning ear to ear. Perfect for sparking lively conversations or simply unwinding with friends, Gas Face delivers an elevated experience that's both social and chill, making it the ultimate choice for kicking back and enjoying good company!



