Bolo Runtz offers an indulgent experience crafted from the exceptional fusion of Biscotti and Sherb Cake. This Indica strain captivates with a mouthwatering blend of sweet, candy-like flavors complemented by citrus zest and earthy undertones that leave a lasting impression. Each hit delivers a smooth and balanced profile, wrapping you in waves of deep relaxation that melt away stress and tension. Perfect for unwinding at the end of the day, Bolo Runtz gently guides you into a peaceful, restful night. Enjoy the ultimate fusion of flavor, aroma, and potency with every hit.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

read more