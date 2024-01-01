Gelato Grape Pie | Badder | 1g

Cream of the Crop Gardens
Gelato Grape Pie is a distinguished Indica strain, artfully cultivated from Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper. This strain's flavor profile is a delightful fusion of sweetness and fruitiness, accented by subtle earthy undertones. Its enticing aroma sets the stage for a uniquely pleasurable experience. When indulged in, Gelato Grape Pie ushers in a euphoric state of mind, making it an ideal companion for moments of sparking deep, meaningful conversations with friends!

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
