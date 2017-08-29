Discover the allure of Grape Rush, an Indica strain born from the captivating blend of Bubblegum and Grape Stomper. This delightful fusion offers candy-like notes with a hint of creamy fruitiness, making it a treat for the senses. With its dominant terpene, Limonene, Grape Rush will energize and uplift you, leaving you alert and ready to tackle anything that comes your way. Experience the exhilarating rush of Grape Rush.



