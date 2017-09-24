Hawaiian Haze is a premium Sativa strain crafted from Jack Herer and Dancehall. It boasts a delightful flavor profile that harmoniously blends sweet and earthy notes. The aromatic bouquet of Hawaiian Haze is a captivating mix of tropical fruit, pine, and subtle woody undertones. Perfect for daytime use, this strain enhances focus and creativity, making it an excellent choice for those seeking an uplifting and productive experience.



