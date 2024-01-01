High C flower infused with Key Lime Jack Diamonds are delicately crafted into two half gram prerolls. These sativa infused prerolls offer a euphoric cerebral head high that leaves you feeling uplifted and sociable. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.
Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.