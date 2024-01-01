The classic High C orange terps get a helping of musky funk from the Vivrant Thing (Super Boof x Sherb Cake) for a serious treat in this pack of diamond infused prerolls. Rolled into evenly packed half gram joints for a perfectly sanitary share session or keep them both to yourself! We won't judge. Fans of the High C might enjoy the more hybrid effects from this one, and if you're a newcomer these flavors aren't to be missed!

