High C x Vivrant Thing Diamond Rolls | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
THC —CBD —

About this product

The classic High C orange terps get a helping of musky funk from the Vivrant Thing (Super Boof x Sherb Cake) for a serious treat in this pack of diamond infused prerolls. Rolled into evenly packed half gram joints for a perfectly sanitary share session or keep them both to yourself! We won't judge. Fans of the High C might enjoy the more hybrid effects from this one, and if you're a newcomer these flavors aren't to be missed!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
