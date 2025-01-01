Step into the world of High Society, where the illustrious lineage of Biscotti and Jet Fuel Gelato has given rise to an exceptional hybrid strain. This strain has an enticing blend of sweet, skunky, and nutty flavors and aromas thanks to its terpene profile of caryophyllene, nerolidol and linalool. High Society sets the stage for a Craft-N-Puff hangout with friends with its fun effects of creativity, relaxation, and laughter.

SOC: 36.16%

Total THC: 30.34%

Total Terps: 2.36%

