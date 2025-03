Illemonati is a sativa dominant strain derived from London Lemons crossed with Gellati. Your nose will get punched with this strains sharp and pungent aromas of funky, citrus and floral, pepper. With a terpene profile of caryophyllene, linalool and humulene, Illemonati offers a euphoric cerebral high that will have you feeling happy, creative and stress-free. A great strain to combat depression and lack of motivation.

Total Terps: 2.04%

SOC: 35.16%

Total THC: 30.93%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more