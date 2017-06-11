Jetsetter OG is a refined indica strain born from the fusion of Jet Fuel OG and Sunset Sherbet. Immerse yourself in the captivating essence of pepper, pine, and wood, creating an aromatic journey that invites relaxation and tranquility. This strain's unique blend of terpenes, including limonene, nerolidol, and caryophyllene, further enhances the experience. Welcome the serenity of Jetsetter OG, and let its calming embrace carry you away to a stress-free haven, where relaxation and peaceful slumber await.

SOC: 35.54%

Total THC: 30.31%

Total Terps: 2.57%

