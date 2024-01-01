Introducing Jokerz Wild Diamonds, a potent sativa concentrate blend that combines the gassy, earthy notes of Jokerz with the fruity funk of Apples & Bananas.. With its unique aroma and powerful effects, Jokerz Wild is your go-to choice for a wild, invigorating ride. Pull the wild card and experience something special!
100% Satisfaction Guarantee
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.