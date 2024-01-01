Jokerz Wild | Diamonds | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
THC —CBD —

Introducing Jokerz Wild Diamonds, a potent sativa concentrate blend that combines the gassy, earthy notes of Jokerz with the fruity funk of Apples & Bananas.. With its unique aroma and powerful effects, Jokerz Wild is your go-to choice for a wild, invigorating ride. Pull the wild card and experience something special!

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
