Aptly named, the Kush Crasher is a mix of the gassy & piney Pure Kush, and the Wedding Crasher, a blend of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Definitely a bit of new with the old, and extremely impactful, this one is best for bedtime situations with both therapeutic & sedative indica effects as well as a bit of stimulation from the hybrid side of the Wedding Crasher. Hey Siri, play that one George Michael song!

