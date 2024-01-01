Kush N Cake is a meticulously crafted hybrid strain, a powerful blend of Pure Kush and Wedding Cake. Its aroma captivates your senses with a mix of zesty citrus, rich earthy undertones, and a subtle hint of vanilla. This exquisite combination not only delivers a delightful sensory experience but also promises to be the perfect finishing touch to your evening, making Kush N Cake the ideal choice for unwinding and savoring the moment!



