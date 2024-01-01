Kush N Cake is a meticulously crafted hybrid strain, a powerful blend of Pure Kush and Wedding Cake. Its aroma captivates your senses with a mix of zesty citrus, rich earthy undertones, and a subtle hint of vanilla. This exquisite combination not only delivers a delightful sensory experience but also promises to be the perfect finishing touch to your evening, making Kush N Cake the ideal choice for unwinding and savoring the moment!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.