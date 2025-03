Who needs sugar in your tea, when you can enjoy the sweetness of Lemon Cherry Mintz? This Hybrid strain is crossed with two powerhouse strains — LCG and Kushmintz — with all intentions of giving you a decadent treat! Its scent consists of pine and citrus, followed by subtle hints of sweetness and mint. Lemon Cherry Mintz has dominant terpenes like myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene that help create a relaxing, euphoric effect. It will uplift your mood and melt all your stress away so you can reflect on the small things in life that normally pass you by.

SOC: 34.69%

Total THC: 30.21%

Total Terps: 2.96%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more