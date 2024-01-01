Malibu Sherb is an Indica strain crafted from the potent trio of Sunset Sherbet, Zkittlez, and Animal Cookies. Its flavor profile is sure to impress. Delightful creamy and candy notes radiate from this strain, complemented by subtle earthy undertones. Evoking the essence of summer, this strain provides a tropical taste experience, perfect for relaxing on the beach and basking in the sun.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.