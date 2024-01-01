Malibu Sherb is an Indica strain crafted from the potent trio of Sunset Sherbet, Zkittlez, and Animal Cookies. Its flavor profile is sure to impress. Delightful creamy and candy notes radiate from this strain, complemented by subtle earthy undertones. Evoking the essence of summer, this strain provides a tropical taste experience, perfect for relaxing on the beach and basking in the sun.



