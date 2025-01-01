About this product
Marathon OG | 14g | Smalls
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry eyesDry mouthAnxious
- Feelings:RelaxedHungrySleepy
- Helps with:InsomniaAnxietyStress
Marathon OG effects are mostly calming.
Marathon OG, also known as "Marathon Kush," is a potent indica marijuana strain bred from a cross of OG Kush. Marathon OG produces euphoric and relaxing effects that may overwhelm a novice consumer. This strain features flavors like lemon, earth and spice. Medical marijuana patients choose Marathon OG to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and pain. Fun Fact: this strain was selected for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, its name a homage to his series of famous mixtapes.
