Indulge in the tantalizing trio of flavors with Menage a Trois, a seductive indica dominant strain born from the union of Runtz, Paris OG, and Menthol. This unique combination brings together the enticing essence of sweet fruits with a surprising touch of ammonia, creating an experience that will sweep you off your feet. Its terpene profile of limonene, nerolidol, and linalool induces a state of blissful relaxation that washes away the cares of the day. Menage a Trois is your secret weapon for profound relaxation, happiness and tranquility.

SOC: 40.31%

Total THC: 34.65%

Total Terps: 2.92%

