by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Moroccan Peach is a flavor sweeping the cannabis industry for good reason - this terpene profile gives new definition to peachy weed, and is sure to make your eyes pop open the second you get a whiff! A blend of Spanish Barbara and Lemon Tree Skorange, the Moroccan Peaches induces potent sativa effects and can be a bit of a creeper in larger doses. This is a flavor that will remain in your pipe or bong much like the Tangie with its super peachy potpourri funk.

About this strain

Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with inflammation and chronic pain.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
