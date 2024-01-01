Moroccan Peach is a flavor sweeping the cannabis industry for good reason - this terpene profile gives new definition to peachy weed, and is sure to make your eyes pop open the second you get a whiff! A blend of Spanish Barbara and Lemon Tree Skorange, the Moroccan Peaches induces potent sativa effects and can be a bit of a creeper in larger doses. This is a flavor that will remain in your pipe or bong much like the Tangie with its super peachy potpourri funk.

