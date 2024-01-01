OG Biscotti | 1g | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Introducing OG Biscotti, an Indica strain born from the exquisite blend of Biscotti, Sherb BX, and OG Kush. This powerhouse trio creates the ultimate nighttime companion, perfect for those seeking restful sleep. With Caryophyllene as its top terpene, OG Biscotti envelops you in waves of calmness, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day. Its rich aroma combines woody and diesel notes with subtly sweet undertones, providing a sensory experience that's both soothing and satisfying. Let OG Biscotti be your go-to for a tranquil and rejuvenating night’s rest.

Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain reportedly made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. Others report that Biscotti is Motorbreath x G41. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
