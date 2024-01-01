Introducing OG Biscotti, an Indica strain born from the exquisite blend of Biscotti, Sherb BX, and OG Kush. This powerhouse trio creates the ultimate nighttime companion, perfect for those seeking restful sleep. With Caryophyllene as its top terpene, OG Biscotti envelops you in waves of calmness, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day. Its rich aroma combines woody and diesel notes with subtly sweet undertones, providing a sensory experience that's both soothing and satisfying. Let OG Biscotti be your go-to for a tranquil and rejuvenating night’s rest.



100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

Show more