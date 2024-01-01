Oompa, Loompa, doompa-dee-do I've got the perfect strain for you! Oompa Loompa is a hybrid born from crossing Mint Chocolate Chip and Runtz, much like a creation straight out of Willy Wonka's magical factory. As you savor the sweet, fruity, and herbal notes, let the uplifting, relaxing, and euphoric effects transport you to a place where cares dissolve, and you feel like you're floating in the air. The terpene trio of limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene adds a touch of magic to the experience. These prerolls are closely quality inspected and filled with the same buds found in our premium jars. Enjoy!

