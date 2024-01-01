Oompa, Loompa, doompa-dee-do I've got the perfect strain for you! Oompa Loompa is a hybrid born from crossing Mint Chocolate Chip and Runtz, much like a creation straight out of Willy Wonka's magical factory. As you savor the sweet, fruity, and herbal notes, let the uplifting, relaxing, and euphoric effects transport you to a place where cares dissolve, and you feel like you're floating in the air. The terpene trio of limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene adds a touch of magic to the experience. These prerolls are closely quality inspected and filled with the same buds found in our premium jars. Enjoy!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.