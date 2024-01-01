About this product
Oreo Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Oreo Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Oreoz and Runtz. This strain is a sweet and creamy treat, with a flavor and aroma that resemble Oreo cookies with hints of diesel and vanilla. Oreo Runtz is a potent strain that can produce a balanced and euphoric high. Oreo Runtz is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Oreo Runtz effects include happy, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Oreo Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies Fam, Oreo Runtz features flavors like chocolate, coffee, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma. The average price of Oreo Runtz typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Oreo Runtz is a rare and delicious strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Oreo Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.