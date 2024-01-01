Oreo Runtz is a delightful indica strain, crafted from the fusion of Oreoz and Runtz. This enticing strain offers a sweet aroma profile with subtle hints of diesel. Perfect for unwinding, Oreo Runtz is an excellent choice to relax and elevate your mood, with its top terpene Limonene adding a bright citrus note that also provides effective stress relief!



