Oreo Runtz | Diamonds | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
THC —CBD —

About this product

Oreo Runtz is a delightful indica strain, crafted from the fusion of Oreoz and Runtz. This enticing strain offers a sweet aroma profile with subtle hints of diesel. Perfect for unwinding, Oreo Runtz is an excellent choice to relax and elevate your mood, with its top terpene Limonene adding a bright citrus note that also provides effective stress relief!

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item