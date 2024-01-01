Get ready for a delightful experience with Peach Zkittlez. This indica strain is a captivating combination of the juicy Georgia Peaches and the colorful Zkittlez. Anticipate a mouthwatering flavor profile with sweet and fruity nuances, enhanced by subtle earthy and diesel hints on the exhale. This well-rounded strain will have you feeling serene, cheerful, and perhaps even reaching for a tasty snack! 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.