Franken Cakes and Gorilla Diesel #3 combine for a tasty treat reminiscent of a pineapple candy! This flavor exhibits strong sativa effects with its sweet terpene profile sure to please even the most discerning connoisseur. The Pineapple Dom is a must try for those who like the pineapple cannabis flavor which leans more towards candy and less hazy like other strains (not that that's a bad thing!)..we hope you'll enjoy this live resin sugar which has been extracted to perfection.

