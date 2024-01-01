Franken Cakes and Gorilla Diesel #3 combine for a tasty treat reminiscent of a pineapple candy! This flavor exhibits strong sativa effects with its sweet terpene profile sure to please even the most discerning connoisseur. The Pineapple Dom is a must try for those who like the pineapple cannabis flavor which leans more towards candy and less hazy like other strains (not that that's a bad thing!)..we hope you'll enjoy this live resin sugar which has been extracted to perfection.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.