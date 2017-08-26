Pink Drink | 14g | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Pink Drink is a delightful and refreshing Hybrid strain born from the flavorful fusion of Lemon Skunk and Purple Kush. This strain boasts a captivating aroma, blending sweet, earthy, and berry-like essences of grapes. The flavor profile is equally enticing, offering a refreshing burst of citrus with a sweet finish. Pink Drink delivers a well-rounded high, starting with an uplifting cerebral buzz that sparks creativity. As the euphoria settles, a wave of relaxation washes over the body, making it an excellent choice for unwinding after a long day. Perfect for alleviating stress, chronic pain, and insomnia, Pink Drink will wash your worries away!

Satisfaction Guaranteed 100%

About this strain

Lemon Skunk, also known as "Lemon Skunk OG," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain developed from two special Skunk phenotypes hand-picked by the breeder. This classic strain is known to produce energizing effects with a mellow high. In terms of flavor, Lemon Skunk is skunky with a pungent aroma and exceptionally zesty lemon undertones. Lemon Skunk effects are fast-hitting and provide instant feelings of buzzy energy that leave you feeling happy. If you're in a mental funk, consumers say this strain can help you get out of your rut. Lemon Skunk is 19% THC, making it a great strain choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Myrcene is Lemon Skunk's dominant terpene. Medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression or stress. 1/8 ounce of Lemon Skunk costs anywhere from 25$-35$. Lemon Skunk was originally bred by DNA Genetics

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item