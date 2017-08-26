Pink Drink is a delightful and refreshing Hybrid strain born from the flavorful fusion of Lemon Skunk and Purple Kush. This strain boasts a captivating aroma, blending sweet, earthy, and berry-like essences of grapes. The flavor profile is equally enticing, offering a refreshing burst of citrus with a sweet finish. Pink Drink delivers a well-rounded high, starting with an uplifting cerebral buzz that sparks creativity. As the euphoria settles, a wave of relaxation washes over the body, making it an excellent choice for unwinding after a long day. Perfect for alleviating stress, chronic pain, and insomnia, Pink Drink will wash your worries away!



