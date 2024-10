Experience the refreshing allure of Pink Drink with our pre-rolls. This delightful Hybrid strain, a blend of Lemon Skunk and Purple Kush, offers a captivating aroma of sweet, earthy, and berry-like grape notes. Each puff delivers a burst of citrus flavor with a sweet finish. Pink Drink provides an uplifting cerebral buzz to spark creativity, followed by a relaxing wave that eases stress and chronic pain. Perfect for unwinding after a long day, these pre-rolls will help you wash your worries away.



