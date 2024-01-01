Pistachio Runtz | 3.5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
THC —CBD —

About this product

Pistachio Runtz is a hybrid strain born from the cross of Runtz and Peanut Butter Breath. This strain inherits the candy-like flavor of Runtz and the nutty undertones of Peanut Butter Breath, creating a unique and flavorful profile. Pistachio Runtz provides a balanced high with a soothing, euphoric effect, perfect for unwinding and enhancing creativity without overwhelming the user. It's ideal for alleviating stress, anxiety, while also helping to stimulate appetite. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item