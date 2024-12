Welcome to the world of Rainbow Mochi, a captivating sativa dominant strain born from the delightful combination of Pink Guava and Hassionfruit. The taste is a harmonious symphony of fruitiness, elegantly balanced with a touch of sweetness and a gentle tea-like note. Beyond its enchanting flavors, Rainbow Mochi offers a euphoric and uplifting experience that is due to its rich terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene and nerolidol. Rainbow Mochi is your gateway to a positive and invigorating day.

Total Terps: 9.80%

SOC: 82.64%

Total THC: 72.47%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more