Red Runtz is an indica strain with a lineage of Red Pop and Runtz. This exquisite combination creates a mouthwatering explosion of flavors, blending sweet berries, woody undertones, and tropical citrus that will leave you craving more. Its top terpenes—caryophyllene and limonene—work in harmony to envelop you in a blissful state of relaxation, melting away stress and inviting a gentle, tingling calm. Perfect for winding down on a lazy Sunday night, Red Runtz promises to transport you to a serene, sleepy paradise!



