Picture yourself in a sweet sanctuary as you unwrap the delicious flavors of Rock Candy. An indica strain crafted from the lineage of LA Pop Rocks and Purple Push Pops, Rock Candy offers blissful relaxation and may induce sleepiness if consumed in high doses. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool provide a tranquil state of mind that paves the way for a peaceful, easy-going night. For the aficionados desiring a serene experience, Rock Candy is your confectionary haven.
SOC: 34.93%
Total THC: 30.70%
LA Pop Rocks, also known as "LA Pop Rockz" and "LA Pop Rockz #4," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing TKBx2 with Z Animal. This strain produces uplifting effects that feel motivating and productive. In large doses, LA Pop Rocks may make you feel tingly throughout your body before eventually lulling you into a relaxed and easygoing state. This strain pairs well with daytime activities and is a great choice as a wake and bake strain. LA Pop Rocks is extremely potent and may overwhelm novice cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic headaches, anxiety, and depression. This strain was originally bred by Seed Junky. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of LA Pop Rocks. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
