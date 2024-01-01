Spritzer | Two Half Gram Premium Flower Prerolls | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
THC —CBD —

About this product

Spritzer prerolls are here to mix things up with a funky blend of Runtz, Grape Pie and MAC. Expect hybrid effects from these top shelf joints to hit hard and fast, with the earthy berry flavors of the Grape Pie and Mac being pushed into hybrid overdrive with the addition of the popular Runtz! Packed to share, and filled with COTC's award winning top shelf flower.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
