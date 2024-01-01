Strawberry Gary | 1g | Smalls

HybridTHC 22%CBD —
For the cannasseur desiring a slam dunk of freshness and joy, our strain, Strawberry Gary, stands tall on the court. This sativa is the result of breeding Strawberry with Gary Payton, and overtakes the air with its candy-like notes, fresh berries and a touch of gas. In the cohesive teamwork of caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, Strawberry Gary provides uplifting energy that makes you feel happy and giddy. This isn't just a strain for stress relief; it's a botanical remedy for those seeking a moment of positivity.
SOC: 32.21%
Total THC: 28.11%
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

A collab between Cookies and Kenny Dumetz of Powerzzzup Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Powerzzzup Genetics and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience. Gary Payton has won multiple cannabis cup awards, including 1st place in the 2022 Errl Cup in Arizona in hash form and 2nd in 2022’s The Emerald Cup; strains made from Gary Payton have also garnered wins in Oklahoma and Oregon.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
