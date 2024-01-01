For the cannasseur desiring a slam dunk of freshness and joy, our strain, Strawberry Gary, stands tall on the court. This sativa is the result of breeding Strawberry with Gary Payton, and overtakes the air with its candy-like notes, fresh berries and a touch of gas. In the cohesive teamwork of caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, Strawberry Gary provides uplifting energy that makes you feel happy and giddy. This isn't just a strain for stress relief; it's a botanical remedy for those seeking a moment of positivity.

SOC: 32.21%

Total THC: 28.11%

